Reese Witherspoon, the actress who has an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award, turns a year older today. The Legally Blonde actress celebrates her 46th birthday today and we decided to celebrate it by bringing you fans a throwback story about her.

Did you know, Reese, who was known to her schoolmates and close ones as a model student – who got good grades, was popular among her peer, played soccer and was a cheerleader—got suspended from school in third grade. Read on to know all about it.

While in conversation with Vogue in 2019, Reese Witherspoon opened up about the many times she got into trouble in school. The Legally Blonde actress told the publication of the many times she got into trouble while she was a student. Recalling the first time, Reese revealed she was suspended from school in third grade when she was caught running a business. Wondering what business? Well, the actress ran a custom-barrette business from her desk.

As per the publication, Reese Witherspoon used to paint store-bought barrettes and sell them to her schoolmates at a profit. So how was she caught? As per the actress’ confession, it was when her paint pens leaked onto her desk that she was apprehended.

Was this the only time Reese got into trouble while in school? No. The actress said that it was in her junior year, at a private girls’ high school in Nashville, that she got in trouble once again. The actress had said it happened when she complained to her English teacher that the work they were doing wasn’t challenging enough.

Happy Birthday, Reese Witherspoon!

