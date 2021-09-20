Advertisement

Actress Mindy Kaling, who is a mother of two children — Katherine and Spencer — has praised her close friend and actress Reese Witherspoon for teaching her the importance of “making time” for herself so she can be a better parent to her kids.

She said: “Reese Witherspoon is always such a great source of parenting advice because she is so playful and fun and incredibly busy. She has three kids, but also this really full-time career. She acts, she runs this company, she’s a producer and everything too.

“She’s a person who always gives me great advice, and I think she’s the one that has taught me the importance of making time for myself so that I could be a good parent for my kids.”

She also heaped praise on Witherspoon for her “incredibly smart” investment choices, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: “The other thing about Reese is that she’s just incredibly smart about investing, that’s something that people might not know, but she loves to invest. And she’s really smart about it.

“That’s not strictly parenting advice, but I think she’s doing it because she wants to provide for her children and make sure their futures are secure… She’s just so good at that kind of thing.”

Kaling recently said she loved being pregnant with her son during the Covid-19 pandemic last year, because it meant she was able to hide from the public.

