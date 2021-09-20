Advertisement

There is a lot happening across the world if film releases are to be considered. While the world is battling the Coronavirus pandemic to plan the release dates of the movies, China has its own sets of problems. The country is now witnessing a new law that has the power to revoke or ban the release of any film from across the globe. Amid the whole buzz the country will now witness the release of No Time To Die and Dune.

Over the past few years China has become a goldmine for the producers from across the globe who set their hopes on the China box office. As we speak Dune starring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet in the lead and Daniel Craig’s farewell pad No Time To Die are both all set to hit the big screens in China. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Now according to Deadline, Dune is set to be hit big screens in China on October 22nd, and No Time to Die will follow soon after on October 29th. The release dates are not far off from the ones in the US. In fact, Dune will also release in the US in theatres (and on HBO Max target) on the 22nd. The Daniel Craig will come a little earlier, hitting theatres here on October 8th.

Warner Bros. describes Dune as “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Meanwhile, No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig is the last time the actor is all set play the 007 prodigy James Bond. The actor joined the universe back in 2006 with Casino Royale. Now the actor is bidding farewell to the character after more than a decade. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

