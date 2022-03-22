Remember the fight between Edward Norton’s Tyler Durden and Brad Pitt in the parking lot in Fight Club? It turns out Norton actually punched Pitt on his ear, causing an injury. David Fincher’s 1999 film became a cult classic upon its release. The movie became so iconic that everyone broke the first rule of the club and talked about it for years.

And why not? The movie is regarded as a cinema masterpiece. From the intriguing storyline to the phenomenal acting by Pitt, Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, Jared Leto and so on, everything about it seems right.

While talking about Fight Club, back in 2019, on the 20th anniversary of the film, Edward Norton revealed an interesting detail about the altercation between him and Brad Pitt at the parking lot. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Incredible Hulk star shared that he threw a punch at Brad in real life, which hurt him.

“Fincher came up to me and said, ‘Hit him, connect with him somewhere.’ I didn’t know what to do, and I hit him in the ear. He (Brad Pitt) says in the film, ‘Ow! Why the ear?’” said Edward Norton. “Yeah, that was real,” the Fight Club actor added when Jimmy Fallon asked if it was a real punch.

Check out the scene here:

Recently, the movie created quite a buzz after its ending was censored in China. The finale scene, which is perhaps the most iconic part of the film, was changed on streaming services in China due to their harsh censorship rules. However, after a lot of backlashes, the movie received its original ending back.

It’s been almost 23 years since Fight Club was released, and people still admire the Brad Pitt and Edward Norton movie as much as they did before. The David Fincher directorial created a grave impact on the audience that remains unmatched.

