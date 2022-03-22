Robert Pattinson, aka Edward Cullen, was worried about how he was going to look in Twilight, especially next to his co-star Taylor Lautner. The actor, who recently made his DC debut in The Batman, became famous through the teen-vampire franchise. Other than a lot of drama and fighting, the movies were filled with intimate scenes between Rob and Kristen Stewart.

Advertisement

The Tenet has been previously open about the s*x scenes and has said that it was an agony to film them. While Stewart and Pattinson shared a lot of chemistry on-screen and off-screen as well, when it came the time to shoot the racy scenes, they both kept laughing through the filming.

Advertisement

However, shooting the Twilight scenes wasn’t the only problem that Robert Pattinson faced. Back in 2011, Glamour Magazine reported that Rob was worried about filming the s*x scenes in Breaking Dawn – Part 1 with Kristen Stewart due to his looks, especially next to Taylor Lautner. “You also have to worry about how you’re going to look,” Pattinson said.

“I had never been so worried about that before, but after seeing how much Taylor works out for the movies, I thought, ‘Well, everybody is really going to judge me now.’ I always tried to think about positions where I could tense the muscles, and suck in my belly,” Robert Pattinson added. “The body of the characters seem to be a big deal,” the Twilight actor continued.

“So in this movie, I thought, ‘OK, it’s the last one, I’m getting a six-pack,’ and I tried, but it’s very hard. I worked out so hard for six months, so after filming the s*x scene, the first thing I thought was, ‘Time to eat!'” Rob added.

Well, in the end, everything worked out perfectly. Twilight fans drooled over Robert Pattinson as much as they did on Taylor Lautner.

Must Read: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s Box Office Projections Are In & It’s Really Shocking

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube