Jared Leto starrer Morbius is about to be released, and some early reviews from critics are already in. It seems like fans may face disappointment from the new Marvel comic book-inspired superhero flick by Sony. The Studio has been producing films based on Marvel characters for some while now. Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is quite famous.

Other than the film on the Living Vampire, SSU also includes Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The upcoming flick would be the third addition to it. While another film, ‘Kraven the Hunter,’ is in the works and is said to be released in 2023.

Though the two Venom films received moderately well reactions from the critics and fans alike, the same can’t be said for Jared Leto’s Morbius. Though the movie is set to be released on 1st April, some critics have already watched it as a special screening and have given the Sony movie a big thumbs down.

A journalist took to his Twitter to share what he had heard about Jared Leto’s Morbius. This is what he said: “Heard from several journalists who’ve seen the film already (junket purposes) that it’s boring and uncalculated. No consistency, except that it’s bad. Good moment here and there, and 2-3 easter eggs, but otherwise, just watch it when it gets home.”

Several fans stormed the social media site after hearing the reviews. Most of them stated that despite the movie receiving bad reviews from critics, it won’t stop them from watching the movie. Check out a few reactions here:

I don't care what crictics say about Morbius I will watch the movie myself and then frame my own opinion about it, I am really excited for the movie & I think it's gonna be great. — Salim (@thats__strange) March 21, 2022

My expectations for Morbius are the same as they were for Venom. I want a good time, scenery chewing and superhero-horror that harkens back to 90s/early 2000s. Reviews will be what they’ll be and won’t stop me from going. Gimme a B-movie palate cleanser between Batman and Strange pic.twitter.com/ThNO0pwfsV — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) March 21, 2022

I don't doubt that Morbius is bad but maybe we should be judging CBMs on their own merits, rather than if your favorite version of Spider-Man will get to cameo pic.twitter.com/lbMDbDSzVs — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) March 21, 2022

“I’m hearing only horrible things about #Morbius” is film commentary comparative to “They don’t like the comic & you shouldn’t either.” It discourages folks from seeing a film they might’ve been curious or excited to see. So I’ll wait & judge for myself like I do my comic books pic.twitter.com/Zm4TGwfFFh — Wednesday Comix (@WednesdayComix) March 21, 2022

Amidst the buzz that Jared Leto’s Morbius is making, rumours of Amazing Spider-Man 3 starring Andrew Garfield reignited after a cryptic message was shared by the official Twitter handle of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Read more about that on Koimoi!

