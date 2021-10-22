In its extended 8 day week, Hollywood film Venom: Let There Be Carnage did well by bringing in 17.50 crores*. Released on Thursday, the film did well in its first weekend with 12.05 crores coming between Thursday to Sunday. Post that all eyes were on the weekdays to be stable and this is what happened.

Not that the collections were too huge right through but then there wasn’t any major fall either, and hence the first week has turned out to be satisfactory.

The film is seeing a good release in Maharashtra today and that’s a very good territory for films belonging to this genre to collect. As a result one can expect notable collections in the second weekend as well and even if 5-6 crores more come in between Friday and Sunday, it would be good enough for the film to make a dash towards the 30 crores milestone for its lifetime total.

Bell Bottom enjoyed a lifetime number of over 32 crores and if Venom: Let There Be Carnage manages to surpass that eventually then it would turn out to be the biggest grosser amongst Bollywood and Hollywood films released in the last 20 months.

For that the second weekend needs to be good as that would give the film the kind of momentum that is requires to achieve greater heights.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

