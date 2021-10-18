It was a good weekend for the box office in general as films across languages managed to bring in business. If Punjabi film Honsla Rakh has been keeping audiences in Punjab and Delhi NCR engaged then in theatres screening Hollywood film Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there were footfalls as well at the national level.

In fact the film has done even better with 12 crores* coming in on four days (it has seen a Thursday release) with average collections staying on in 3 crores zone.

There wasn’t any major jump on any of the days (barring Dusshehra on Friday when there was a spike) but then there isn’t a fall either. Hence, it would be interesting to see how the weekdays turn out to be from here on.

Ideally, Venom: Let The Carnage Begin should stay at least over 2 crores mark on Monday as well as Tuesday. That would be the true testimony of the film holding up and would ensure that the extended first is around 18 crores mark at the least.

If that doesn’t turn out to be the case then Venom: Let There Be Carnage could well emerge as a film which was more front loaded in terms of audience footfalls and didn’t have much to offer thereafter. Hope that doesn’t tie out to be the case though.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

