‘Halloween Kills’, David Gordon Green’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is headed for the biggest pandemic-era earnings figure recorded by a horror flick or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and streaming service.

Besting competition from Daniel Craig’s swansong as Agent 007, ‘No Time to Die‘, and Ridley Scott’s historical epic, ‘The Last Duel’, ‘Halloween Kills’ earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theatres in North America, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

It was well on its way to a projected $50 million weekend collection, thanks mainly to the enthusiastic response of young adult audiences. Till date, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ boasts the biggest domestic box-office opening for a dual release ($31.6 million).

The competition — ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘The Last Duel’, a critically acclaimed movie with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck — catering to older audiences clearly could not stand up against youth power. In the case of ‘The Last Duel’, moreover, historical movies are finding fewer takers.

