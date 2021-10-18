We have seen so many WWE veterans solving their personal issues with each other outside the ring, over the years. The latest ones are Kevin Nash and Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Below is all you need to know.

Kevin Nash recently gave a shout-out to Dwayne Johnson’s footwear brand, ahead of his appearance at Indiana Comic Con. From praising Dwayne to apologising to him, Nash really took a leap in his Twitter conversation with The Great One.

In the first tweet, Kevin wrote, “Great day at Indiana Comic Con. Thanks NWO Nation for the strong showing. Fantastic hotel gym. Got arms and abs in. Thanks @TheRock for putting out these bad a*s kicks. Looking forward to seeing everyone tomorrow I’ll hit my table at 10:30. Despite a nice wine list downstairs.”

Replying to it, The Rock said, “You’re an inspiration my brother…In tremendous shape!!! Holy sh*t. Way to raise the bar!”

Kevin Nash further mentioned how he was rude to The Rock when he made his return in 2002 with NWO. Nash felt he was “such a d*ck” to Brahma Bull.

Here’s the conversation:

Following your lead. You're work ethic is amazing. You're filming schedule would kill most mortals but the promotion for your films is the grind. You film and promote at the same time. Sorry I was such a dick to you when I came back in 2002. Just trying to keep my spot. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, The Rock is currently busy with his Hollywood projects and if reports are to be believed, he isn’t making his WWE return anytime soon. For those who don’t know, Dwayne was said to return in November, ahead of Survivor Series. However, that seems next to impossible now.

It’s being said that WWE has plans for Dwayne and Roman Reigns. The company wants to cash in on their much-talked-about dream feud for Wrestlemania 38.

The Rock announced his retirement from professional wrestling on 3rd August 2019, but as we all know, retirement is now a meaningless term in professional wrestling. Hope to see him soon!

