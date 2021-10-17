Hollywood sensation Gal Gadot is returning to her role of Wonder Woman for the third movie and this amazing news was given by the director Patty Jenkins on Saturday, October 16. The news came out when the director was present at the DC FanDome 2021 event, where she gave an update on the movie.

The director said that the team has started their work on the movie and promised it was going to be fascinating during a talk with former Wonder Woman from the 70s series, Lynda Carter. The director who was also behind the first two amazing installments of the movie spoke about what the character means to her during the DC event.

Even so, in a major update, Patty Jenkins mainly spoke about the upcoming Wonder Woman movie and said, “We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3.” Adding to the update the director said, “Gal, who’s so bummed not to be here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all, three, very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3.”

Meanwhile, in June this year, Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano were blessed with their third baby. The two are also parents to their 9-year-old daughter Alma and 4-year-old daughter Maya.

Talking about Wonder Woman 3, the director has once hinted that the movie won’t be set in the past.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter when Patty Jenkins was asked about what was next for the franchise, the director said that it would be a contemporary story without telling any details about the set. While it has been confirmed that the movie is going to come out, the release date and other major details are not announced as of yet.

