It is a Sunday in India and the country is in the weekend mode. But wait, DC fans out here are celebrating a more important thing. As we speak the most anticipated trailer of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Cape Crusader for the first time has hit the shores and it is all kinds of dark and intriguing. It has been released by the studio as a part of the mass popular DC FanDome that has spilled a lot of gossip about the upcoming projects under the Warner Bros umbrella.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman is possibly the darkest and the most violent retelling of the Cape Crusader. Robert Pattinson makes his debut as the Gotham saviour. The film is set exactly a year after the saviour became Batman and is still learning the tricks of the trade. The latest trailer is a perfect insight into what we are about to get into. Read on to know everything you should about the same and don’t forget to catch the trailer.

The Batman trailer opens with Riddler getting arrested. We know that Paul Dano is playing the part but Reeves still keeps his face a mystery. Maybe there is some surprise in the look. He is out there doing crazy things and teasing the Cape Crusader. Enters Robert Pattinson kicking goons violently and giving the darkest Batman vibes ever.

The trailer also gives us the two most pivotal parts and their participation is more than their last outings definitely. Zoe Kravitz turns Catwoman and wants to know Batman’s real identity. What cannot be missed is the highly unrecognizable Colin Farrell Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka the Penguin.

Watch the trailer right below:

Meanwhile, talking about The Batman and how the movie is set just a year after he becomes the Cape Crusader, Robert Pattinson says he little bit out of control and that he likes that. “He doesn’t have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kinds of iterations of it where he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” Pattinson said.

“And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, he gets lost in it whenever he’s putting on [Batman] every night. He’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature,” Robert Pattinson added while talking to Comicbook.

The Matt Reeves directorial will hit big screens in 2022.

