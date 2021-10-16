American fantasy drama Game of Thrones, which is based on Goerge RR Martin’s book A Song of Ice and Fire, ended in 2019 but the show’s popularity among the audience has not dwindled yet. Several critics and publications have claimed that the show is one of the best television series of all time.

A lot many don’t know that the original pilot episode of the hit TV series was filmed in 2009 but it appears so unusable it had to be trashed. Reportedly, a handful of the series’ original cast members were recast. Among them was Tamzin Merchant as Daenerys Targaryen and Jennifer Ehle as Catelyn Stark.

Interestingly, another familiar face was also included in the unaired pilot. It was none other than the author George RR Martin. As per SYFY, the celebrated author who also served as producer and consultant of Game of Thrones revealed he had a tiny role in the series’ very first episode.

Martin said, “I made a cameo in the original pilot, which was filmed in Morocco. I was a Pentoshi nobleman and one of the guests at Dany’s wedding to Khal Drogo. However, subsequently, we recast the part of Dany. So, the entire Morocco wedding sequence was cut, and my brilliant cameo was left on the cutting room floor.”

While the first episode of the HBO series didn’t see the light of the day, George RR Martin also had plans to make another cameo appearance in the series. He explained that Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff and D.B. Weiss “were going to put my severed head on a spike at one point, but then they got the quote for what that would cost. Those severed heads are expensive and our budget is tight! So unless I provide my own, I don’t get to be a severed head!”

