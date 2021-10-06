Advertisement

Venom 2 shattered the records at the box office. The film has proved itself to be the best performer of the post-pandemic era. Starring Tom Hardy in lead, it crossed $100 million globally within just 3 days. Below is the latest update you need to know.

Over the weekend, the Venom sequel earned $90.03 million in the US alone. Globally, the film surpassed the $100 million mark. Now, the latest update coming from the US box office states that the film might have just started to feel the heat of mixed reviews.

As per Box Office Mojo, Venom 2 has made $95.78 million in the US alone, with just $5.75 million coming on day 4 i.e. Monday. If we compare day 4 numbers with opening day’s $37.41 million, the drop is over 70% and it’s really huge. Even if we compare it with even day 3’s $20.98 million, the gap is much bigger. Now, all eyes are set on Tuesday’s numbers. For a good run from hereon, a steady trend is needed.

On the global front, Venom 2 stands at $109.58 million.

Meanwhile, recently director Andy Serkis hinted at making Venom into a trilogy. Talking to CBR, Andy said, “I’m not sure I can answer all of that, but I can tell you that I had such a great time making this that, if it works out that way and there is another one, of course! It’d be amazing to work on another one. We’ll just have to see what happens. But yeah, I mean, I have a few ideas of my own, but I certainly wouldn’t be bold enough to put them out there right now.”

