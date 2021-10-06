Advertisement

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how he felt while filming a love scene with Jennifer Aniston. The pair starred in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’, a romantic comedy about a woman named Justine tired of her life finding a new connection with a much younger man, Holden. Directed by Miguel Arteta, the movie also stars Zooey Deschanel, Tim Blake Nelson, Mike White, John C. Reilly and many more actors.

Recently, Gyllenhaal also opened up about his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu and expressed how he is ready to become a husband and a father. At the same time, the actor also revealed what it was like working with Jennifer.

Advertisement

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the host asked Jake Gyllenhaal whether it was “torture” to film a romantic scene with his longtime crush Jennifer Aniston. The Donnie Darko actor admitted that it was and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general. “Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was,” Gyllenhaal replied.

”But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both,” Jake Gyllenhaal shared while talking about starring opposite his crush Jennifer Aniston. The actor further added that “love scenes are awkward” by default, as “there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it.” Jake continued, “That doesn’t turn me on. It’s oddly mechanical, and also, it’s a dance. You’re choreographing for a camera.”

“You can get in it but it’s like a fight scene. You have to choreograph those scenes,” Jake said. He also added, “The pillow technique was used. That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion she was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’

It is understandable why Jake Gyllenhaal would feel like this. A lot of people, fans and celebrities both, have a crush on the FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston, including Cole Sprouse, who played the role of Ross Geller’s son Ben in the sitcom.

Must Read: Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Had To Sell His Laptop Worth $675 Due To Financial Crisis, His Work Was Rejected For 10 Years

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube