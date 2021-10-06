Fans Warn House Of The Dragon Makers To Not Repeat Game Of Thrones Mistakes
After Game Of Throne ended with season 8 in 2019 the world was sad because the cult show came to an end and also because the end wasn’t worthy as per a lot of them. Cut to 2021 we are on the verge of delving into the history of Westeros when the Targaryens ruled with the new prequel show House Of The Dragon. The first teaser for the show released today, but the ghost of the past is not easily leaving the makers.

For the unversed, House Of The Dragon, created by the man himself, George RR Martin, has Miguel Sapochnik as the showrunner, set before the events of the Game Of Thrones, 200 years ago. It delves into the history of the House Targaryen, and tells us the story of the iconic event in their story “The Dance Of The Dragons”. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint in the pivotal parts.

The first teaser and magnificent one released today and the anticipation for House Of The Dragon has now reached an all time high. Bit there are many who are afraid the fate of Game Of Thrones might repeat. A user on Twitter reacting to the same wrote, “Please don’t be shit like end of thrones. I have faith it won’t be.” Another wrote, “Am I going to watch this one all the way through just to be disappointed by the final season again?”

Some in a harsh way expressed, “@GameOfThrones if some how y’all manage to ruin house of the dragon as well, you owe it to us, the entire world! You will have to completely redo season 8! And you know it.No pressure though.” Another said, “If you think I read all the books and watched all those episodes just to get invested in ‘House of The Dragon’ after the disappointment that was game of thrones season 8 then you’re spot on.”

Below are a few reactions compiled:

House Of The Dragon hits HBO Max in 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

