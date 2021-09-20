Advertisement

Game of Thrones, over the course of its run from April 2011 to May 2019, has left an impression on millions of fans thanks to its storyline, performances, dialogues, action, and costume. While many over the years have attempted and successfully recreated some iconic looks for different occasions, did you know you could have become a member of the Night’s Watch by simply visiting your local IKEA.

In a past conversation, the show’s costume designers Michele Clapton revealed that several of the plush capes worn throughout GOT, including Kit Harington aka Jon Snow’s iconic fur cloak, and those of the Night’s Watch, was made from affordable IKEA rugs. Read on to know all about it.

While interacting with the audience at Los Angeles’ Getty Museum in 2016, Game of Thrones costume designer, Michele Clapton, admitted to using IKEA rugs for some of the show’s iconic costumes. Talking about visiting a local IKEA and picking up a rug for an authentic Night’s Watch costume, the designer told those present, “These capes are actually IKEA rugs. It’s a bit of a trick. We take anything we can. We cut and then we shaved them and then we added strong leather straps.”

Adding further, the Game of Thrones costume designers opened up about what they did to make it authentic. The designer said, “I want the audience to almost smell the costumes,” before adding, “Here they were waxed and frosted so they almost belong to the landscape.”

In another conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones’ Michele Clapton also revealed that the team sourced the bones for the Wildings’ costumes from eBay. Talking about it, Clapton said, “We bought a lot of bones online from eBay. Then we took molds of the bones and made armor, all strapped together with what looks like guts but is actually string and latex.”

Well, we guess, even this show, which had a budget of around $10 million per episode (and even more later on), has done some cutting around the corners in order to push the funds towards other aspects to make GOT better.

