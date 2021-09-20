Advertisement

Grammy-winning singer Adele made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram-official by posting a picture of them together for the first time on Sunday.

The couple confirmed their relationship in August.

The black and white picture was taken on the red carpet of an event. Adele has kept her relationship with Rich Paul low-key so far.

Adele captioned the image with just a heart emoticon.

The singer finalised her divorced with Simon Konecki earlier this year. The two share the custody of their son Angelo.

Adele and Simon started dating in 2012, and got married in 2016. In April 2019, five months after rumours of breaks in their relationship had surfaced in the media, Adele announced that she had filed for divorce with Konecki citing “irreconcilable differences”.

In January this year, the former couple reached a settlement in their divorce, choosing to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation.

