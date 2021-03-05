After three years of marriage, Adele and Simon Konecki in 2019 decided to end their relationship. The news came as a shock to her fans at that time. Now after two years of their separation, the two have officially finalized their divorce. Scroll down to know more.

The 31-year-old singer and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed their son Angelo the following year. The two even got married in a secret ceremony in 2016. The ‘Rolling In The Deep’ singer publicly addressed the wedding for the first time during an acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys. However, their marriage didn’t last as long as the two filed for divorce in April 2019.

As reported by Us Weekly, a judge on Thursday signed off on their divorce thus making it official and bringing Adele & Simon Konecki’s two-year separation journey to an end. The two reportedly represented themselves in the case.

Adele and Simon Konecki also opted to “determine rights to community property and debts through mediation”. Previously, reports suggested that the British singer was forced to use mediators to split up her $190 million fortune during the court proceedings.

The Hello singer and charity CEO will also share custody of their 8-year-old son. A source revealed to The Sun that while they had agreed to joint custody, they were also firm on not getting lawyers involved in the process. The source said to the publication, “They made it very clear they didn’t want to set ­lawyers on each other but the process hasn’t been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo. The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly.”

Amid her divorce proceedings, Adele surprised her fans and follower with her dramatic weight loss.

