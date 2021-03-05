Angelina Jolie stepped out for dinner last night with Ellen Pompeo at a lavish Italian restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The Maleficent actress looked like an angel wearing a white midi-dress and we can’t take our eyes off this eternal beauty. Read below to know the details.

Both the mothers looked their stylish best as they were spotted having dinner together.

Angelina Jolie wore an elegant white midi-dress with a matching waist belt and accessorised it with a deep grey handbag, wore a mask too. Ellen Pompeo, on the other hand, wore an all-black ensemble and wore a mask with the same amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the moms looked super chic and fashionable while having dinner with each other. They were accompanied by some of their kids too.

Angelina Jolie shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt named Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Grey’s Anatomy star shares three children with husband Chris Ivery named Stella, 11, Sienna, six, and Eli, four.

Take a look at their pictures here:

ellen pompeo and angelina jolie having a girls' night ❤ pic.twitter.com/8AyKAzpfT8 — luiza shepherd (@greyspostit) March 4, 2021

🆕 Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo in Beverly Hills with their daughters (Grey's anatomy fans are shaking 🤣) pic.twitter.com/BgYqYMcSL1 — AngelinaJoliePH (@ajolieph) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, there are a lot of their concerns being discussed in the legal battle. While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were announced legally single in April 2019 there were still some pending matters in their divorce.

One of them remains where the kids will be based. While Jolie wants to move out of Los Angeles to a place where their kids experience a normal life, Pitt is against it. Amidst it all, the Maleficent actress is doing her best to create the ideal environment for her children.

What are your thoughts on Angelina Jolie looking her stylish best in an elegant white midi-dress? Tell us in the comment section below.

