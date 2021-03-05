For the first time ever, we got to know a little bit about Billie Eilish’s personal life with her new documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ that released last week on Apple TV plus. We also got a glimpse into her love life with rapper Brandon Adams popularly known as 7:AMP and the bad guy addressed him as Q in the film.

Advertisement

Billie enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 77 million followers on Instagram let alone.

Advertisement

The World’s A Little Blurry showcased a rocky relationship between Billie Eilish and Brandon Adams aka 7:AMP. Q recently finally addressed his relationship with the Bad Guy singer and now, Billie has come in support of her former boyfriend.

“Remember to be nice to people no matter what! I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!” the 19-year-old singer reminded her fans all over the world on Instagram.

Talking about his dismissive behaviour, 7:AMP wrote on his Instagram story, “There’s always 2 sides to a situation.”

Q continued, “People fail to realize I’ve been dealing with my brother’s death. Especially around that time when it was fresh.”

The 24-year-old rapper continued and said, “Sometimes you have to be alone to cope. Sometimes people disagree and don’t want the same things as one another. It’s on you to understand there’s several points of view to a situation. Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when I’m hurting. We push through the pain. [No love is ever lost.] But I refuse to be bashed.”

Take a look at Billie Eilish’s Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Billie can be seen talking about her relationship with Brandon Adams in her documentary and says, “I just wasn’t happy. I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.”

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish coming in defense of her ex-boyfriend and rapper 7:AMP? Tell us in the comments below

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston’s ’11 11’ Tattoo Decoded! It Has A Connection With Her Best Friend Andrea Bendewald

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube