In today’s Global Bulletin, London police won’t investigate allegations around Princess Diana’s 1995 BBC interview. Amazon European originals chief Georgia Brown to be Edinburgh TV Festival advisory chair; Guadalajara festival shakes up directorial teams; El Gouna festival sets October dates; Restored Charlie Chaplin films to get global rereleases; and Ousmane Semb?ne’s 1968 classic “Mandabi” to get a U.K. release.

The London Metropolitan Police will not conduct an investigation into the allegations swirling around the BBC’s infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana, conducted by Martin Bashir. The interview, on the “Panorama” program, in which the princess revealed her troubled relationship with Prince Charles, grabbed headlines around the world, but questions arose.

Martin Bashir allegedly forged documents to obtain the interview, in which an ex-employee of Princess Diana’S brother, Charles Spencer was named, and he wrote to the police alleging a security breach.

On Thursday, Scotland Yard said they would not be conducting a criminal probe around Princess Diana‘s BBC interview. Scotland Yard commander Alex Murray said, “In recent months the Metropolitan Police Service received correspondence alleging unlawful activity in connection with a documentary broadcast in 1995. This was carefully assessed by specialist detectives. They obtained legal advice from Metropolitan Police lawyers, independent counsel and from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

“Following this detailed assessment and in view of the advice we received, we have determined that it is not appropriate to begin a criminal investigation into these allegations. No further action will be taken,” Murray added. “In this matter, as in any other, should any significant new evidence come to light we will assess it.”

APPOINTMENT Georgia Brown, director of European originals for Amazon Studios, will be the advisory chair for the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival. Brown will be the first advisory chair from a streaming service. She is an alumna of the Edinburgh TV Festival TV Foundation’s ‘Ones To Watch’ scheme.

New to the Festival board will be last year’s advisory chair and BBC’s director of factual, Patrick Holland, Whisper CEO Sunil Patel and Rogan Productions MD Soleta Rogan. BBC commissioning editor for documentaries, Carl Callam, has been appointed to the TV Foundation board.

‘Accelerating Change’ will be the theme of this year’s festival (Aug. 24-27), focusing on how change is happening in the TV business at every level.

