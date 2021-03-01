LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – CBS offered its first look at Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, a two-hour exclusive special that will air on March 7.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Prince Harry says in one of the teasers.

The interview begins with Oprah Winfrey speaking with Meghan Markle about life as a member of the Royal Family, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and how she handles life under intense public pressure.

Prince Harry will join Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey later in the special to open up about their move to the United States and their future hopes for their expanding family. They announced earlier this month that Markle is pregnant with their second child.

It will be Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s first major interview since splitting with the Royal Family.

The first looks do not preview any of Markle’s answers, but Winfrey’s inquiries hint at the line of questioning and topics discussed. “‘Almost unsurvivable’…sounds like there was a breaking point,” she says at one point.

Oprah Winfrey also notes that “there is no subject that is off limits.”

“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself,” Prince Harry says, referencing his mother, Princess Diana.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is produced by Harpo Productions and executive produced by Terry Wood, Tara Montgomery and Brian Piotrowicz.

