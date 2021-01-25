Singer Adele celebrated the decade-long success of her chart-topping album 21.

“Well I never! Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it x,” Adele posted on Instagram, along with the album cover and two black-and-white photos of herself.

21 is Adele’s second album, featuring hits like “Rolling in the deep”, “Set fire to the rain” and “Someone like you”. It had released on January 24, 2011, in the UK and later debuted in the US on February 22, 2011.

In 2012, Adele won six Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, for the album.

Adele has not released a new album since 25 in 2015.

According to her close friend, comedian Alan Carr, there might be new music from her soon.

“I’ve heard some tracks on it. Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. It’s so amazing,” Carr said earlier this month.

