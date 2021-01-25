Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Review: Monster films enjoy a fan base of their own. Be it kids or adults everyone gets thrilled by watching giants taking on earth and proving to be a huge threat for life on it.

Advertisement

Godzilla vs Kong is the latest one in the genre which promises to be a wholesome project with gigantic entertainment, action and thrill. The film is the latest in the Legendary’s MonsterVerse and also a sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island.

Advertisement

The trailer of Godzilla vs Kong has finally hit YouTube and it’s everything that a big-screen cinema lover looks forward to. The film brings two monsters Godzilla and Kong opposite each other. To see both of them at a war with each other and destroying cities in between gives you a thrill of another kind. And if that’s not enough, the scale that the film has been shot on, the cinematography, VFX and background score create an extraordinary impact.

After Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs Kong is yet another film that will have a hybrid release in the US. It will release in cinemas and OTT at the same time hence the business will get distributed. However, since the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has started already and the film looks like a monstrous entertainer, we can expect good theatrical numbers finally.

Godzilla vs Kong is directed by Adam Wingard. It features Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall in lead roles. As earlier declared by Warner Bros, the film is a part of the studio’s slate of simultaneous releases. It is releasing on HBO Max and in theatres on 26th March 2021.

The official synopsis of the film by Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures reads, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle…”

Are you looking forward to Godzilla vs Kong? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Matthew McConaughey Said No To A $14.5 Million Offer To Shed His Rom-Com Image!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube