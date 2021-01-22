Godzilla vs Kong is one of the anticipated upcoming Hollywood films. The 4th part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse is gearing up for its release in March this year. While the fans wait for the release of the big movie, the makers are all set to come up with its trailer.

Warner Bros recently made a big announcement on social media. Sharing a poster of the film with fans, they wrote, “TRAILER SUNDAY”.

The trailer release of Godzilla vs Kong will be a major event in India as well because it will release in 3 languages i.e. Hindi, Tamil & Telugu apart from the default English one.

Isn’t that exciting?

Godzilla vs Kong will be a hybrid release in the US just like Wonder Woman 1984 which means it will release in cinemas as well as on HBO Max. The official synopsis of the film by Warner Bros. & Legendary reads as, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, Ronny Chieng, Chris Chalk, John Pirrucello, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten, and Lance Reddick.

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown who has become quite famous among people thanks to her role in Stranger Things has also been roped in to star in the science-fiction film, The Electric State. The film is produced and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It is based on the Simon Stalenhag illustrated novel of the same name.

Set in an alternative future, the story revolves around a teenage girl (played by Millie Bobby Brown) who realises that a strange and sweet robot, who comes to her, has been sent by her missing brother. They then set out to find her brother in an imaginative world of humans and robots, reports variety.com

