Tom Holland is one of the busiest young Hollywood actors right now. Apart from Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, he has several interesting films lined up like Cherry, Chaos Walking and Uncharted. While his fans can’t wait to watch his films, here’s news which means that his fans will have to wait a bit longer for one of his films.

Advertisement

According to Sony Pictures’ latest release schedule update, Tom Holland & Mark Wahlberg starrer Uncharted has been pushed to Feb 11, 2022. The film was earlier scheduled for July 16 release this year.

As per the Deadline report, some of the other Sony movies which have been rescheduled are Cinderella, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, No Time to Die & Ghostbusters: Afterlife. While the Camila Cabello starrer will now release on July 16, 2021, instead of Feb 5, the Family comedy will come on July 11 instead of April 2. The James Bond film was also scheduled for the same date but has now been pushed to Oct 8, 2021.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021 Advertisement

The release of No Time To Die has been pushed amid the ongoing pandemic, with theatres still trying to recover business post lockdown. The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020 but was pushed to November owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The release date was subsequently changed to April 2021.

The recent push is being viewed as a move that will soon be adapted by other studios, and usher in another wave of delays for the big films.

No Time To Die brings back Craig as the iconic spy James Bond for his final outing. The 25th Bond adventure will see Craig revisiting his past, bringing it to the present in order to save the future. The trailer comes with a tagline: “The mission that changes everything begins”.

At the same time, the Ghostbusters film was scheduled for June 11 release and it will now hit cinemas on November 11.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is working really hard for his upcoming films. He has reportedly shed a whopping 30 pounds for his role in the forthcoming film Cherry, and then successfully regained the weight.

“(Tom) really shredded himself for the part. He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We’re on an independent movie schedule here. He didn’t really have a lot of time to be doing these things,” Joe Russo, one of the directors of the film told Deadline, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Must Read: No Time To Die: Daniel Craig Starrer Pushed For Another 5-6 Months? Buffs Be Like “No Time To Release?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube