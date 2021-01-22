Gigi Hadid Reveals Daughter’s Name; Zayn Malik Gets It Tattooed

After four months of secrecy, supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally revealed the name of their baby girl. The couple came up with a sweet but powerful name for their baby daughter. The supermodel took to Instagram bio and deemed herself as Khai’s mother.

Little Khai has made rare appearances on Gigi and Zayn‘s social media. Her parents refrained from showing her face in pictures but are often seen showering her with kisses and cuddles. Fans are excited to know baby ZiGi’s name through social media.

After the revelation, Just Jared reported that the name Khai could hold a connection with the gorgeous model’s grandmother. Gigi Hadid’s grandmother, of her father Mohamed Hadid‘s mother’s name, is Khairiah. It is speculated that Gigi might have named daughter Khai as a subtle nod to her granny. The supermodel revealed the name on social media a day after she celebrated her daughter’s fourth-month birthday.

Meanwhile, fans on social media showered love on the couple. One fan wrote, “Khai Malik Hadid, you’re so lucky for the family you have, please take care of them, we love you we love you without meeting yet sparkling heart,” while another fan wrote, “Welcome to zquad, Khai! here you will always have your source of infinite love.”

A few fans also noted that Zayn Malik has a tattoo of ‘Khai’ written on his wrist in Arabic. Even their car’s number plate also bears their initials: GZK.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in September last year took to Instagram and shared a picture of Zayn and the baby girl to announce the arrival of their daughter. Sharing a glimpse of the little one, she wrote on “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Zayn, on the other hand, shared a similar picture on Instagram and wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

