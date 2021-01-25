At 54, age is just a number for Salma Hayek. The Hollywood star continues to grab ’em by the eyeballs’ on social media, scorching in a fiery red monokini in her new Instagram post.

Advertisement

In the image, Salma relaxes in an over-water hammock flaunting her curves in swimsuit and accentuating the impact with designer shades.

Advertisement

“#sundayvibes,” Salma captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Salma Hayek will next be seen in “The Eternals“, which also stars Angelina Jolie, Madden, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

The film is about beings with superpowers called The Celestials, and their villainous adversaries, The Deviants, in a war set millions of years ago.

Meanwhile, Salma Hayek has shared a throwback picture from the premiere of her 1999 film Wild Wild West and had a witty quip on her waist to go with the image.

Salma posted a throwback picture on Instagram. In the image, she sports a hot pink corset that accentuates her tiny waist.

“#tbt – this picture is from the premiere of Wild Wild West @salmahayekfan commented “wild wild waist” before I was pregnant and with a corset. Esta foto es de la premier de #wildwildwest,” Salma wrote as the caption.

Must Read: Rihanna Teases Her New Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection In A Black Sheer Lingerie & It’s Hot As Hell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube