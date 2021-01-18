We know that most of you just love binge-watching FRIENDS and would not mind another reason to watch all the 10 seasons all over again. Watching a decade of nostalgic style is a treat in itself, but on closer inspection, Rachel, Phoebe and Monica are actually, all serious contenders to be muses for the spring/summer 2021 season.

From Check Shirts to Knee-high boots, here are top 5 looks from the popular 90’s sitcom which we can still, Carry and make all heads turn.

MONICA’S CHECK SHIRT

Check is a big trend right now, and we especially love Monica’s look for our own wardrobe. I am sure that all the girls must be having at least one check shirt in her wardrobe. This style never gets old, and I don’t think it will ever get old. A check shirt paired with a pair of denim or Jeggings depending upon your taste with a pair of sneakers is perfect.

RACHEL’S KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel, wears a mini skirt and knee-high boots like no other. Even today in 2021, knee-high boots are a trend girls follow like crazy. This not only uplifts your fashion game but is ultra-chic and classy. We will perhaps wait to revive that one until these varying levels of lockdown are properly over.

MONICA’S MINI DRESS

We are a little bit in love with Monica’s 70s work wear-style mini dress. That’s our back-to-the-office outfit sorted, whenever that day maybe.

RACHEL’S SLIP DRESS

Slip dresses like Rachel’s were massive in the 90s, and they are making a huge revival. Be it a date night or a fun outing with friends; slip dress can never go wrong.

PHOEBE’S LONG BUTTONED MAXI-DRESS

Long maxi-dresses are so in right now, and it is for every season. In Summer’s you can simply wear the dress and during winter’s you can layer it above a stylish turtle neck just like Phoebe.

