Wonder Woman 1984 is taking its last breath at the worldwide box office as the collections are bare minimum now. Not that the film was doing well when it released but now it’s almost close to its end.

The Gal Gadot led had earned $131.4 million globally till last Sunday and one week later nothing much has improved. The film is still struggling to touch $150 million marks which in the normal situation would’ve been its minimum 1-week business.

As per Box Office Mojo, Wonder Woman 1984 has collected $141.7 million till now. This means its overall collections in the past 7 days have been $10.3 million. The total domestic collections of the film are $35.8 million and it has just been able to cross $100 million mark internationally with a business of $105.9 million.

The film is yet to make an entry in the Top 10 worldwide grossers of 2020 as it stands on 15th position right now. It’s terrible because last week it’s position was 13th and due to a couple more films crossing it the rank of WW84 has slipped down. To make it to the 10th position, it will have to cross $161.04 million of The Sacrifice which seems a little tricky at this situation going by the situation of the film.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been directed by Patty Jenkins and also stars Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal among others.

Another film, The Croods: A New Age is also struggling big time. The film has just crossed $40 million mark in the US with net collections of $40.1 and has collected $94.6 million. The total worldwide business of the film is $134.8 million which is poor.

Directed by Joel Crawford, the film has the voiceovers of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and others.

The US and global box office have been hit very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the US is recording lakhs of new cases every day, many other countries are also badly affected. Watching films in cinemas is the last priority of people in these countries these days and hence bad collections.

