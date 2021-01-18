Former Dash Dolls star Khadijah Haqq McCray, who is the close pal of Khloe Kardashian, welcomes a baby girl with husband Bobby McCray on Sunday. She took to Instagram to announce that her latest little one has arrived. Read on to know more.

Khadijah shared a picture of a hand of each family member, including their children Celine (6) and Christian (10). Former NFL player Bobby also has 16-year-old son Bobby III from a previous relationship. Sharing the pic, the Sky High actress captioned it, “We love you, baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6.” Take a look at the picture below:

After her post, all of her famous friends were quick to congratulate the new mother. Kim Zolciak Biermann congratulated the couple and wrote, “We love you guys.” While Ashlee Simpson wrote, “Congrats to your beautiful family,” Rob Kardashian’s ex Adrienne Bailon commented, “OMG thank you, Jesus, for this beautiful life and family!”

Khadijah Haqq McCray also took to Instagram and shared details about her baby shower and thanked Khloe for a gorgeous wall of white roses. She also expressed gratitude for the support that her identical twin sister Malika Haqq had provided.

Khadijah announced her pregnancy in August as she said, “I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.” The actress also had been hospitalized in November after experiencing a ‘pre-term labor scare.’

Sharing a selfie from a hospital bed, she wrote, “Pregnancy for me has always come with a multitude of challenging symptoms and scares. I know I’m not alone, I just know it’s not easy to talk about for so many reasons.”

Khadijah Haqq McCray’s twin sister Malika welcomed her first son Ace with rapper O.T. Genasis 10 months ago. Her baby shower was also documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Now both are also gearing up for their own reality show called Side By Side which will debut on January 19 on Aspire TV.

What do you think about Khadijah Haqq McCray becoming a mom again? Let us know in the comments.

