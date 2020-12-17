Ever since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have allegedly reconciled, their fans have been waiting for the tiniest of the updated. The news that Thompson has relocated to Boston broke in a few days ago and that was just the icing on the already beautiful cake. What if we give you the cherry today too? The grapevine now has a sweet update to offer and it says that the alleged couple went on a date in Tristan’s favourite food place and below is all you need to know about the same.

After signing his two-year $19 million deal to play basketball for the Boston Celtics, Tristan Thompson moved to Boston. Ever since then the rumours of his reconciliation with Khloe Kardashian started making rounds. The buzz has just intensified by what we have heard now. The two went on a date. Though there was a third person too but then this is still a big news for all the fans out there.

As per an update in E! News, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson met for a dinner date in Zuma inside a 5 star restaurant. The dinner went on for some good 90 minutes. The two opted for an intimate space in a private dining room behind the chef’s kitchen. As per a source Zuma is Thompson’s favourite restaurant and has been there quite a lot of times. “Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times the past,” source said.

The source further revealed that the athlete is committed to Khloe Kardashian. The source said, “Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now. He has done a lot of work to get their relationship to a good place. They are very much on the same page.”

Khloe Kardashian for the unversed shares two kids with Tristan Thompson. The two mutually separated back in the day. Looking at the state now seems like we are heading towards the day the two will reunite. Fans we have hope out there.

