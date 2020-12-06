Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has managed to grab eyeballs ever since it has released on Netflix. The show features the life of four Bollywood wives and the world around them. In the first episode of the show, Ananya Panday, Bhavana Panday’s daughter is seen saying, “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F*ck because you all used to say it.” Netizens were quick to figure out that the actress has lifted the line from Khloe Kardashian.

In Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian said the same thing to her mother Kris Jenner. Khloe said, “My mom cursed so much when were little, I thought my name was F*ck.”

As we know, Netizens are unforgiving. They were quick to notice Ananya Pandey’s copied dialogue and started trolling her. One user tweeted, “Can’t believe Khloe Kardashian copied her struggles from Ananya Pandey.”

Can’t believe Khloe Kardashian copied her struggles from Ananya Pandey. pic.twitter.com/lvJGwj1BJH — M. (@xmanishaa) November 30, 2020

Another user wrote, “Ananya’s dialogue was a sasta version of khloe’s dialogue from keeping with the Kardashians. Dialogues to apne le ao

the tweets are enough to tell,that bollywood will forever remain a piece of shit. Full of fakeness and yeah those accents #TheFabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives”

Ananya’s dialogue was a sasta version of khloe’s dialogue from keeping with the Kardashians.

Dialogues to apne le ao😂

the tweets are enough to tell,that bollywood will forever remain a piece of shit.

Full of fakeness and yeah those accents🤧#TheFabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/pWe8TKpsh4 — Sarfaraz Yousuf (@being_sushantic) November 30, 2020

Bolly Woke wrote, “This show is a wannabe poor man’s Kardashians show. They all are so obsessed with Kardashian clan that Ananya even stole Khloe’s statement from KUWTK & tried it pass it as “original” on their new fake show.”

This show is a wannabe poor man’s Kardashians show. They all are so obsessed with Kardashian clan that Ananya even stole Khloe’s statement from KUWTK & tried it pass it as “original” on their new fake show. @pinkvilla @Spotboye @htTweets #NetflixIndia #Bollywood #FabulousLives pic.twitter.com/VD3ydHHpCF — BollyWoke (@Bolly_Woke) November 27, 2020

The show is getting mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, in a recent conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about getting trolled no matter what she wears. The actress was quoted saying, “When I initially started, I was dressing in a way that probably made everyone happy. But now I think the way that I dress makes me happy. As I said in the start, as long as I am happy and comfortable, it is all that matters. When it comes to trolling, now I am just like, anything I do or wear, I am going to get trolled anyway. So it’s fine, as long as I am happy and comfortable. I have made it to Diet Sabya and I have been questioned on what I am wearing but that is something that I don’t actually obsess over or anything. As long as I am happy and I get good pictures to put on my Instagram, I am fine.”

