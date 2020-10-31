Khloe Kardashian has recently opened up about the struggles of co-parenting her daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The couple had broken up after his cheating scandal in 2019. Reportedly he cheated on Khloe multiple times. But recently, Khloe and Tristan are rumoured to be back together after spending most of their time with one another during the quarantine.

In a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star talked about co-parenting True with Tristan. She said, “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

Khloe Kardashian added, “Because you have your own personal feelings, but when you can put those aside and you just put your child first – it sounds great when you’re all in love and everything, [but] when you go through something, it’s such a challenge. But to do it, I know how good I feel about myself. You put your kids first. It’s hard sometimes, but it pays off.”

Khloe Kardashian also shared that she looked to her parents and learned from them how to tackle the situation. She said, “You put your kids first and it’s hard sometimes, but it pays off. They’re happy, beautiful children.”

Khole also defended her elder sider, Kim Kardashian, on The Ellen Show for the criticism she is receiving on the pictures from her over the top 40th birthday beach getaway that took place at Marlon Brando’s The Brando Resort in Tahiti.

The reality star said, “I haven’t heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out town [but] I don’t really know the extent of it, but this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there’s so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also, it’s her 40th. This is something she really wanted to do for us… it was such a nice thing.”

Khloe Kardashian added, “All of the precautions and everything that we took and being there and how grateful everyone was for the tourist aspect of it – so many people said that we were their first party or guests that they’ve had in months and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or do stuff for their family.”

