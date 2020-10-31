Chris Evans On His Dodger Tattoo, "I'll Never Regret That" - WATCH

A few weeks ago, Chris Evans shared a throwback video and fans notice he has a tattoo on his body. Last week, the Captain America actor shared a pic with his pet dog and captioned it, ‘Dodger lying on DODGER 💙’. That’s when fans noticed that he has his dog’s name inked on his chest.

The Knives Out actor’s fans know about his close bond and friendship with Dodger. The actor adopted the pooch a few years ago and the duo has been inseparable since them. Now, in an interview, our beloved Captain America has talked about his tattoo and why he gave his pet such a unique name.

On Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Chris Evans talked about his tattoo. The actor said, “That’s probably one of the truest relationships I have. I’ll never regret that tattoo. I’ve regretted a few in my life, but not that one.”

Further, he revealed how he came up with the name, Dodger. Chris Evans said, “It’s a far more embarrassing story that I now get to explain every time someone asks me. here’ a movie called Oliver and Company, it’s a Disney movie, an animated movie. When I first saw hi min the shelter, I just said ‘man, that looks like Dodger from O&C. After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of trying to think fo other names, and I couldn’t get off Dodger. I was like, ‘Let’s not overthink this one.”

Well, now fans know how and why Chris named his pet dog Dodger!

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Apple+ web series, Defending Jacob. The show also stars Jaeden Martell and Michelle Dockery.

Up next, Chris Evans is all set to join hands with the Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Along with Ryan Gosling, Evans will be a part of Netflix film titled, The Gray Man. It will be one of the most expensive Netflix films to be made.

