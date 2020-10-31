A few weeks ago, Ryan Reynolds shared pictures of taking COVID-19 test before beginning his shoot for Red Notice. The Netflix film also stars Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Gal Gadot. Yesterday, the Deadpool actor shared some pics and revealed that the shooting is over.

In a long post, the actor shared pics with his co-stars, director and crew members. He thanked each one of them for shooting the film amid the pandemic and taking the precautions. “There haven’t been a lot of movies lately. I miss them. Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. “

Ryan Reynolds added, “We started this film 10 months ago. We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work.”

“My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice @netflix 📷: @masistills @hhgarcia41, wrote Ryan Reynolds.

Check out the BTS pics from the sets of Red Notice shared by the Deadpool actor:

Ryan Reynolds shared a special post for Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock. He first edited the faces with their younger version and shared the actual pic too. The actor wrote, “Movies really make ya feel like a kid again. Thank you @therock for including me on the journey and carrying me on your broad, generous and expansive shoulders. I think I’ll stay here a while. @sevenbucksprod #RedNotice”

Check it out:

Well, we can’t wait to watch Red Notice on Netflix. After all, it has such an amazing cast.

