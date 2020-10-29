Dwayne Johnson Is Pissed Off But Knows How To Deal With It!

Dwayne Johnson is amongst the most followed social media personalities. In fact, he is the third most followed after Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande on Instagram with 202 million followers. To entertain such a big family, Dwayne aka The Rock posts some interesting stuff, all day long.

Yesterday, after officially announcing the batch of 2021’s tequila, Teremana Anejo, The Brahma bull is back at what he does best. Yes, you guessed it right! The Rock has posted the latest workout video and he is giving some serious goals of venting out the frustration.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne Johnson posted a back workout video, which he calls ‘one of the best back workouts in recent years’. He confessed in the caption about taking out the frustration of the work through an intense workout session. His caption reads, “Had to get a workout #2 in last night since I was pissed about something that happened at work and needed to blow off steam. I know ALL of you know that feeling. Wound up being one of the best back workouts I’ve had in years – and I’ve had some intense doozies so go figure. Turn up your volume, play angry and have a productive rest of the week, my friends.”

Check out the video below:

One must say, it’s inspiring as f*ck!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Dwayne Johnson announced that his Teremana Anejo tequila is ready to be delivered by 2021.

For the unversed, Teremano Anejo is a Tequila brand founded by Dwayne and he made it official that the batch of the drink is in the ageing process and will be delivered by 2021. With just a few months to go for 2021, the buzz is real high.

Dwayne Johnson wrote, “FINALLY! It’s with great excitement, gratitude and humility that I can officially announce to the world that our @teremana ANEJO will be aged to completion and delivered to you by Q4 of 2021!! Our Teremana Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico has been proudly and meticulously ageing our ANEJO for months now and we will continue to perfect the taste in our specifically sized oak barrels to make sure our tequila has just the right amount of contact with the wood to create our unique, complex and delicious TEREMANA ANEJO. I’m excited to deliver it to you all. Highest of quality and absolute best in taste. #TeremanaANEJO #DistileriaTeremana #Coming2021 #ThePeoplesAnejo.”

