Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock Tastes His Own Blood After Suffering A Workout Injury

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock has kept getting bigger and better with each passing year. The people’s champ is giving some serious fitness goals even after staying out of the ring. Whoever watches his workout videos, just has one thing to say, “He f*ck*ng crazy”.

The most electrifying man is known for his monstrous physique and he is well known for lifting some heavyweights. But recently, it’s his very companion, his workout, which has cost him a surgery.

Yes, you read that right! Dwayne Johnson has suffered an injury while performing a drop set. The Rock himself revealed about the same through an Instagram video and one can see an injury around his one eye with some blood. And like a true bada**, he tasted his own blood. He even informed about getting stitched.

Dwayne Johnson caption read, “We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches. Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce. Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dwayne is all excited for his DC film, Black Adam. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The first look that as released at the FanDome intensified the buzz. Now as per the recent update, The Rock has begun recruiting actors to star alongside him in the movie and wants none other than Tom Cruise.

Yes, you aren’t daydreaming, but this might happen for real. As per the buzz, Dwayne Johnson, who is leaving no stone unturned to make his ambitious project perfect, wants the best for it. For the same, he wants Tom Cruise to enter the project and make it, even more, starrier and massive.

