American Music Awards 2020: From Justin Bieber To Taylor Swift – COMPLETE List Of Nominees!

The American Music Awards 2020 is all set to be held next month and here we bring you the nomination list for the upcoming awards night. From Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, we tell you who have made it in the nomination list this year.
While Justin and Taylor are among those in the running for Artist of the year, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are among the six in the running for New artist of the year. Korean boy band BTS, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 are pitted against each other for favourite group/duo of the year.
Good Morning America recently revealed the nomination list for the upcoming American Music Awards 2020. Read on to know who is in the running for which award below.
Artist of the year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Savage Remix
Favourite social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite music video
Doja Cat – Say So
Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Taylor Swift – Cardigan
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Favourite male Artist – pop/rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – pop/rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo or Group – pop/rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite album – pop/rock
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
The Weeknd – After Hours
Favourite song – pop/rock
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Dua Lipa – Don t Start Now
Post Malone – Circles
Roddy Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
Favourite male Artist – country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favourite Duo or group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite album – Country
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Favourite song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris, The Bones
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), Nobody But You
Favourite male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby, My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favourite song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, Rockstar
Roddy Ricch, The Box
Favourite male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat, Hot Pink
Summer Walker, Over It
The Weeknd, After Hours
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, No Guidance
Summer Walker, Playing Games
The Weeknd, Heartless
Favourite male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite album – Latin
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG
Favourite song – Latin
Bad Bunny, Vete
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj Tusa
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty one pilots
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For KING & COUNTRY
Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favourite soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour
