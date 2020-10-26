American Music Awards 2020: From Justin Bieber To Taylor Swift – COMPLETE List Of Nominees!

The American Music Awards 2020 is all set to be held next month and here we bring you the nomination list for the upcoming awards night. From Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga, we tell you who have made it in the nomination list this year.

While Justin and Taylor are among those in the running for Artist of the year, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion are among the six in the running for New artist of the year. Korean boy band BTS, Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5 are pitted against each other for favourite group/duo of the year.

Good Morning America recently revealed the nomination list for the upcoming American Music Awards 2020. Read on to know who is in the running for which award below.

Artist of the year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – Savage Remix

Favourite social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite music video

Doja Cat – Say So

Future ft. Drake – Life Is Good

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – Cardigan

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Favourite male Artist – pop/rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – pop/rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group – pop/rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite album – pop/rock

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weeknd – After Hours

Favourite song – pop/rock

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Dua Lipa – Don t Start Now

Post Malone – Circles

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Favourite male Artist – country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite album – Country

Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favourite song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris, The Bones

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), Nobody But You

Favourite male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favourite song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, Rockstar

Roddy Ricch, The Box

Favourite male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Summer Walker, Over It

The Weeknd, After Hours

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, No Guidance

Summer Walker, Playing Games

The Weeknd, Heartless

Favourite male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite album – Latin

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Favourite song – Latin

Bad Bunny, Vete

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj Tusa

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty one pilots

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour

