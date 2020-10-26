Zac Efron Is ENGAGED To GF Vanessa Valladares? Grand Birthday Bash & A Huge Ring Is Breaking Our Hearts

Zac Efron recently turned 33 and it looks like yesterday when he was just 19 and debuted with Disney’s High School Musical. The Baywatch actor has been dating Vanessa Valladares and if the sources are to be believed the couple is now engaged.

Don’t believe us? We aren’t kidding. Vanessa pulled off a surprise party for bae, Zac and managed to invite his friends from the industry including Vanessa Hudgens.

A report by Woman’s Day stated that Zac Efron proposed Vanessa Valladares in front of his friends and gifted her a ring made especially for her. Aww! Our hearts are melting.

A source close to the publication revealed, “He gave it to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic. Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

The couple first met in July this year when Zac was in Australia and Vanessa was working as a waitress at Bryon Bay and the two have an instant connection. The couple has been inseparable ever since then.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Birthday boy! Zac Efron celebrates his 33rd birthday in Byron Bay with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares and a star-studded guest list including Kyle was accompanied by his girlfriend Tegan, Craig (right), was pictured arriving with tennis player Pat Rafter. pic.twitter.com/2kRcNbQiAF — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, here’s a picture of Vanessa Hudgens arriving at Efron’s house for his 33rd birthday bash.

October 18, 2007: Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) arriving at Zac Efron’s house in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/O57jNM8g8O — ᗪᗩIᒪY TᕼᖇOᗯᗷᗩᑕKᔕ ✨ (@nostalgicbbv) October 18, 2020

An insider also revealed that Zac and Vanessa are so close that it’s “almost embarrassing being around them”. Haha! That’s what love does to people. Isn’t it?

The source added, “She knows she has to meet his family back in LA before they can make it formal, but they’re very committed to each other. They’re talking marriage, babies, baby names – it’s a very serious relationship.”

Oh my god, this is really happening. Zac Efron is gonna get married soon it seems.

Kyle Sandilands who was one of the attendees at the star-studded birthday party revealed that Vanessa is a ‘lovely, sweet’ girl’ and got a rare insight into their romance life.

Kyle told co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and newsreader Brooklyn Ross last week, “He absolutely loves Australia. He’s in love with this girl, Vanessa. They’re a beautiful couple. They do everything together. They’re just sweet. They seem really sweet and really settled and nice.”

Kyle also stated that Zac had no idea about his birthday bash, it was Vanessa who planned the big day and surprised him. “Vanessa invited me. You couldn’t get a lovelier, sweeter girl. She knew everything, and she put everything together. She’s a sweetheart,’ he said.

We are really happy about these lovebirds and can’t wait to see them exchanging vows with each other. Congratulations Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares!

