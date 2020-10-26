Remember Harry Potter’s Harry Melling AKA Dudley? His Drastic Weightloss Transformation Is Jaw-Dropping!

Harry Potter will always be a special part of our childhood. From dreaming big to being the strongest self – there is a lot that this Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson film series had taught us. One of the most annoying yet funny characters remained to be Dudley, Harry’s cousin played by Harry Meling. Can you even guess what he’s up to now?

For the unversed, Harry always finds it difficult to garner support from his cousins. They remain to be one of the barriers that he has to face even before he enters the world of wizards. Albeit, we are all grown up now, and so is the fact.

Harry Meling aka Dudley isn’t the chubby boy he was back then. The Harry Potter actor has undergone a massive weight-loss and he looks completely unrecognizable. What’s more interesting is that the actor himself is revealing how many times even fans don’t recognize him.

In a conversation with People, Harry Meling shared, “I think it was an unconscious thing when it started to happen. I went to drama school when I was 18 and that’s kind of where the weight shifted, not for any sort of major need on my side, but it’s just something that just happened. And I’ve done a lot since drama school, went to do lots of theatres. I think one of the blessings of that sort of stage in my life was the fact that I didn’t get recognized. I had this history of being part of the films, but also I felt like I had the opportunity to sort of cause a new start, which I think is useful.”

Meanwhile, Harry was recently seen in Tom Holland starrer The Devil All The Time. The film released on Netflix last month and garnered a lot of praises from fans.

Meling will be next seen in the official adaption of William Shakespeare’s novel, The Tragedy of Macbeth. The actor finished filming for his part in July, this year.

The film is still under production and will witness its release in 2021.

What do you have to say about Harry Meling’s drastic transformation? Share with us in the comments section below!

