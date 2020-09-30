Zac Efron, who gained fame as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical movie series, is all set to impress us once again. As per recent reports, the actor is all set to feature in the Blumhouse’s adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel, Firestarter. Read on to know more about the latest adaptation and Zac’s part in it.

Firestarter centres on a young girl who develops pyrokinetic powers as well as the ability to see the future. The story follows her abduction by a mysterious government agency that plans to weaponize her superhuman skills. The film was previously adapted into a 1984 movie starring a young Drew Barrymore, Martin Sheen and George C. Scott. The film grossed $17m at the domestic (US) box office.

Coming back to this new adaptation and Zac Efron’s character, as per an article on AVClub, Efron will probably not play the Drew Barrymore character in the film. It seems likely that he’ll play the girl’s similarly super-powered dad (as David Keith in the original movie).

This new Firestarter, starring Zac Efron, has gone through different versions with different filmmakers. As previously announced, Keith Thomas, of ‘The Vigil’ fame, will be directing the latest adaptation being written by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills and Rectify fame). Teems will also don the role of executive producer.

The film is backed by Universal Pictures, Blumhouse Productions and Weed Road Productions. Jason Blum and Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked together on the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise, will produce. For those who do not know, Goldsman was originally associated with the project as a director. Another interesting fact is this isn’t Blum’s only recent venture into King’s adaptations. He has teamed with Ryan Murphy and Netflix on an adaption of Stephen King’s short story ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.’

Talking about Zac Efron, this isn’t the first time the actor will be playing a dark character. He has earlier played dark roles in projects like ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,’ ‘Neighbors,’ ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘The Paperboy.’ On the work front, he will next be seen in the remake of ‘Three Men and a Baby’.

Many of Stephen King’s bestsellers have been adapted into films like ‘It,’ ‘The Shining,’ ‘Carrie’, ‘The Dark Tower’ and ‘Pet Sematary,’ all of which have been turned into films of varying quality and success.

