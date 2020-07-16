Zac Efron To Surprise With Down To Earth Season 2? Fans Ask The Star

Zac Efron has been trending ever since Netflix’s Down To Earth debuted. His rugged look is what is making the headlines as this is probably the first time we have seen him this raw and natural. From his high-school musical to this sustainable journey, oh boy, the Baywatch actor has definitely come a long way.

Down To Earth is a web documentary on Netflix where Efron travels the world along with wellness expert, Darin Olien to find healthy and sustainable ways to survive.

Ever since the documentary started streaming on Netflix on July 19, 2020; Zac Efron has become the new ‘Daddy’ of the internet and fans couldn’t stop thirsting over his h*t and masculine look.

The fans across the globe are going haywire and asking the High School Musical actor if there’s going to be a second season for the show? At the moment, Netflix hasn’t confirmed Season 2 for Down To Earth and even if they do, it’ll be difficult for the makers to shoot it during the pandemic.

Here are some tweet reactions, where fans are wishing for a season 2 with Zac Efron in it:

Binge watched “Down To Earth” today @ZacEfron you are amazing! Show is 10/10 recceomnded by me lol, love ya! Hoping for a season 2 🤞🏽 — Manders :) (@LangoneLady) July 16, 2020

@ZacEfron I need a season 2 of #DownToEarth I HAVE to know what happened with Darin!!! I need to know he has a new home and that he’s happyyyy — max (@maxidermyy) July 16, 2020

That Zac Efron series “down to Earth” ended so quick and I’m so sad about it! Season 2 please! — Lizzie (@whitmalyk) July 15, 2020

@ZacEfron we going to have a season 2 of down to earth? @netflix — Sir Brett Teüke (@IAmTrPHamous) July 15, 2020

#DownToEarth #Netflix When covid-19 is over I need a season 2, it was truly eye opening hilarious and emotional all at the same time. — Morgan_rd04 (@MorganRd04) July 15, 2020

@DarinOlien getting me right in the feels. The world NEEDS change. So grateful that @zacdowntoearth was on @netflix. I really hope there’s a season 2. There’s so much more to learn. #endlessdoorways #DownToEarth #movetheneedle @ZacEfron — Melanie Harvie (@MellaBoop) July 14, 2020

Have you seen the show yet?

Tell us in the comments section below and also let us know if you’re rooting for Zac Efron’s Down To Earth Season 2 as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!