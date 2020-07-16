Angelina Jolie Looks A Breath Of Fresh Air In A Flowing Off-White Dress With A Matching Dior Bag!

Angelina Jolie is one fashion and style icon in the world who’s just flawlessly and effortlessly perfect at red carpets to just casual shopping sprees. Even during the pandemic, the Maleficent actress is nailing her outing outfits.

Jolie was recently spotted with son Pax on a lunch date in Los Angeles and looked drop-dead gorgeous in an off-white dress.

Angelina Jolie wore an off-white flowing maxi-dress with a leather belt at the waist and carried a shawl on one arm. She paired it with her signature flats that matched her waist-belt and looked chic. The Maleficent actress paired it with a matching mask and a Dior sling bag.

Angelina Jolie kept her hair clutched and it complimented the dress really well. Pax 16, on the other hand, wore a black shirt and jeans and paired it with sneakers, a face mask and a cap. Quite a dope look for a 16-year-old. And why not, he is Brad Pitt’s son!

Take a look:

How beautiful does Angelina Jolie look in this dress?

Meanwhile, the Maleficent actress’ and Brad Pitt’s divorce is yet not finalised and stuck due to the pandemic. A source close to US Weekly stated, “Brad is seeing the kids but everything involved in their process of resolving legal matters between Angelina and Brad, including the courts, is slowed down because of COVID.”

We hope that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in a good space right now.

