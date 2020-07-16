Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Is Our Batman? THIS Crossover With Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight Is Every Superhero Movie Lover’s Wet Dream

Last year, moviegoers couldn’t stop gushing over Joaquin Phoenix’s intense and spectacular act in Joker. He played the role of Arthur Fleck, a man who works as a clown. Sadly, Arthur is often ignored by almost everyone around him. After Heath Ledger, it’s Joaquin who managed to impress people with his clown of crime act. When we talk about Heath, how can we not mention Christian Bale as Batman? The duo made the film 10 times better with their impactful scenes in The Dark Knight.

If we carefully study Joker and Batman, they follow their own principles. Both are unhappy with what’s happening in society. However, they perceive and act upon it in a different manner. While Batman walks on the path to save humanity, Joker has malicious intent. But yet, both remain every DC and comic lover’s favourite.

We have found a post that showcases a great crossover between Batman and his nemesis. The Batman is Christian Bale and Joker is the one Joaquin Phoenix portrayed. What’s amusing is the dialogue from The Dark Knight suits aptly to Joaquin’s 2019 film’s situation. It’s a conversation between Bruce Wayne and Alfred and a fictional one between Arthur Fleck (Joker) and Murray Franklin.

In this post, they talk about people hating them. But that’s the point of being a Batman or Joker in this case too. Check out the post yourself to get an idea of it.

Isn’t this amazing?

This post only made us wish for a movie starring Christian Bale as Batman and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. It would be one of the best thrilling experiences for sure!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!