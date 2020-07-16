Amber Heard has been facing the wrath ever since the latest court proceeding. Her former assistant Kate James accused her of stealing her sexual violence story. Several other revelations seem to have complicated things further for the Aquaman actress.

For the unversed, Johnny is currently battling against The Sun. He has sued publishers New Group Newspaper and editor Dan Wootton over an article that termed him a ‘wife-beater’. The trial began last week with the Fantastic Beasts actor providing his evidence.

In one of his statements, Johnny Depp mentioned that Amber Heard or her friend once pooped on his bed. In fact, that incident turned out to be the saturation point for the actor. He even texted about the same to his property manager, Kevin Murphy.

“It was one of the most absurd, unexpected statements that I have ever witnessed in my life, so yes, initially I did laugh because it was so strange,” said Johnny Depp in London Court. He even confessed to calling his wife ‘Amber Turd’ and Amber in the Dumps after that incident.

Defending herself, Amber Heard had said it was her dog who actually ended up defecating on the bed. But with the pictures from the incident, it is alleged that it was actually the actress herself who carried out the wrongdoing.

Soon after the court proceeding, alleged pictures of poop on the bed from the infamous row went viral.

Check out some of the netizens’ reactions below to Amber Heard’s alleged poop pics:

“Hey just a reminder that Amber Heard is a disgusting creature and an absolute embarassment to anyone and everyone who has ACTUALLY been a domestic violence survivor. Johnny Depp is the real survivor. #AmberTurd, a user tweeted.

Hey just a reminder that Amber Heard is a disgusting creature and an absolute embarassment to anyone and everyone who has ACTUALLY been a domestic violence survivor. Johnny Depp is the real survivor. #AmberTurd — Savanna (@stormysirena) July 14, 2020

Another wrote, “.@realamberheard you want to convince the world that THIS came out of THIS? do you think we are stupid? #AmberTurd #poopgate”

.@realamberheard you want to convince the world that THIS came out of THIS? do you think we are stupid? #AmberTurd #poopgate pic.twitter.com/LqnpslFdGI — Mima (@potterdiaries_) July 14, 2020

A user wrote, “That moment when you arrive at court with the full knowledge that the entire world will soon be seeing photos of your poo. #AmberTurd #Poopgate #AmberHeard”

That moment when you arrive at court with the full knowledge that the entire world will soon be seeing photos of your poo.#AmberTurd #Poopgate #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/4g57g9wbmY — L A N I ™️ (@bybyeblackbird) July 14, 2020

Post these photos and spread them as much as you can. Amber humiliated Johnny and now it’s her turn. Fuck that bitch. #AmberTurd #poopgate pic.twitter.com/44oA2ZZxn0 — Johnny Is Innocent (@DontBuyTheSun4) July 14, 2020

What do you have to say about the entire fiasco of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!