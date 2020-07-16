Gigi Hadid Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time; Reveals The Reason Why She Kept It Hidden For So Long, WATCH

It was 2 months ago when news broke out that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child. Since then, several pics of the diva were shared on the internet. But the baby bump was always kept hidden. However, on Wednesday, Gigi showed off her 7-month bump to all her fans.

Gigi came live on Instagram with her fans. That’s when the 25-year-old poses sideways to give her fans a glimpse of a growing belly. She is aware of people’s confusion about not discussing her pregnancy. But the gorgeous lady feels that it is not the most important thing going on in the world.

Stressing on the same, Gigi Hadid says in the video, “That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to [the] coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening.”

“And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that,” Gigi Hadid shares further.

Zayn Malik’s ladylove made a promise to fans that she will give them a glimpse of her pregnancy in the future. Hadid said, “I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don’t want to worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something.”

Gigi Hadid also expressed gratitude towards her partner Zayn Malik. She thanked him for being a great support in the past few months. She also thanked her fans as she said, “I’m so grateful for the positive comments and the questions and wanting just to know that we’re all good and safe and everything’s going great and I love you guys,” she shared. “I do appreciate those positive comments.”

Watch the video below:

Gigi Hadid explains she’s keeping her pregnancy private for now and shares a little look at her bump: “There’s my belly, y’all. Like it’s there.” pic.twitter.com/kV6dmiJYcb — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) July 15, 2020

Isn’t Gigi Hadid looking radiant and happy as she flaunts her baby bump?

