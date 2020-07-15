The Avengers Director Joss Whedon Accused Of Threatening By Old Collaborators: “He Said No One Will Hire You Again”

Well, let’s just say The Avengers director Joss Whedon has not been in everyone’s good books. He has been called unprofessional by Ray Fisher in the past. Now, the stunt coordinator and stunt double, Jeff Pruitt and Sophia Crawford, of Buffy The Vampire Slayer have labelled him as an egomaniac.

Both Jeff Pruitt and Sophia Crawford have accused Joss Whedon of various other things as well. They’ve also revealed being threatened of not getting work if they don’t comply with what he says.

In a conversation with Metro, Jeff Pruitt said, “We had a great relationship, Joss and I, but he changed as the show took off. He went from the humble writer who used to turn to me for ways to shoot fight scenes into a real egomaniac who believed his own hype. Then again, maybe he was always that way and I was simply too naive to see it as he never showed that side to me before. We’d always supported each other.”

Jeff Pruitt also added, “Although we loved making the show, by season four I’d become fed up and told them I was going to leave to direct Second Unit on another series. The producers told me that Joss reacted as if I was having an affair or something behind his back.”

Sophia Crawford said, “I really loved Buffy, but honestly Joss and Jeff had a bit of a falling out. And I’m sure it should have been resolved, could have been resolved if they’d have just talked it over. ‘But I was called into the office and I was given an ultimatum. And they said to me, ‘Come back to the show, but you need to leave Jeff or don’t come back. And so I basically started crying. And I said ‘F you. That’s horrible, bye.’”

Jeff Pruitt also revealed getting threatened and said, “Joss told both Sophia and I that ‘no one will ever hire you again after this’. He never says to anyone that he’ll see to it you never work in this town again. He is very careful. He only insinuates that no one will ever hire you again if you don’t please him.”

Well, this surely creates more troubles for The Avengers director.

