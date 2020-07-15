Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Ask For A Bail Cut From $1 Million To $100,000 In College Scam Case

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in their connection with the college admissions scam. Prosecutors have said that Lori Loughlin faked the athletic credentials of her daughters to get them into the University of Southern California.

But now in the latest twist to the story, it is being reported that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have “respectfully” asked for their bail amount to be reduced. But what’s more shocking is the possibility of them getting approval too! Yes, you read that!

It is being reported that the couple is requesting a bail cut from $1 million to $100,000! And Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen reportedly has agreed with the request. According to USA Today, the motion filed by Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli would not flee if the country.

As per the report, the motion reads, “It is not necessary under the Bail Reform Act, which requires imposition of ‘the least restrictive further condition or combination of conditions’ necessary to ‘reasonably assure the appearance of the person’ and provide for the safety of the community. There is no indication that defendants will flee rather than face sentencing.”

It is being stated that the couple’s request had something to do with the sale of their Bel Air mansion. A report in Variety had stated that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sold the property for almost $10 million less than its original value.

In the earlier ruling, it was stated that Lori Loughlin would be sentenced to two months in prison along with a fine of $150,000 and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Similarly, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, and a fine of $250,000 along with two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

